Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RCII opened at $49.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

