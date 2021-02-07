Reviewing Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -9.34% -3.85% -3.22% Smartsheet -32.32% -21.98% -14.14%

This table compares PDF Solutions and Smartsheet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $85.58 million 8.92 -$5.42 million ($0.17) -122.59 Smartsheet $270.88 million 34.38 -$95.94 million ($0.82) -92.91

PDF Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smartsheet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDF Solutions and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smartsheet 0 6 7 0 2.54

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $70.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.47%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Smartsheet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, which consist of Exensio Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from design-for-inspection (DFI) on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool; Exensio Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. The company also provides DFI Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments, and eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers. In addition, it offers Software-as-a-Service, software related services, and IYR services. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

