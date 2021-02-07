Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €107.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

RHM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.82 ($119.79).

ETR:RHM opened at €88.22 ($103.79) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. Rheinmetall AG has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1 year high of €101.40 ($119.29).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

