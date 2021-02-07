Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,565,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,251,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $397,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

