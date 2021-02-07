Robert Half International Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

