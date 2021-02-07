Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$6.00

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.27.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.43.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.32%.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

