Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

