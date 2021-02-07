Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SDMHF. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SDMHF opened at $456.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.74 and its 200 day moving average is $354.02. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $144.79 and a 12-month high of $456.84.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

