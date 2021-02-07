Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $748.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.