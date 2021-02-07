Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Schneider National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

SNDR stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.