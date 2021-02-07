Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIEGY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

