Signify Health, Inc. Prices IPO at $17.00-$19.00 Per Share (SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) expects to raise $423 million in an IPO on Thursday, February 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 23,500,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Signify Health, Inc. generated $550.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $23.2 million. The company has a market cap of $4 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, Piper Sandler and William Blair served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Signify Health, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Our customers include health plans, governments, employers, health systems and physician groups. We believe that we are a market leader in two fast-growing segments of the value-based healthcare payment industry: payment models based on individual episodes of care and in-home health evaluations (“IHEs”). Our episode payment platform managed $6.1 billion of spend under the Medicare Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced (“BPCI-A”) program in 2019. Our mobile network of providers entered over 1 million unique homes to evaluate individuals in Medicare Advantage and other managed care plans in 2019. “.

Signify Health, Inc. was founded in and has employees. The company is located at 800 Connecticut Avenue Norwalk, CT 06854 and can be reached via phone at (203) 541-4600.

