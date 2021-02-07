Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.70.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $139.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.87, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $144.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,448 shares of company stock worth $1,266,490 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

