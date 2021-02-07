Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.70.
NASDAQ SLAB opened at $139.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.87, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $144.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,448 shares of company stock worth $1,266,490 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
