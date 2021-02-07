SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Set at C$16.65 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$16.65 target price on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

