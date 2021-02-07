SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Earns Buy Rating from Pi Financial

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$16.65 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIL. Beacon Securities raised SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.35.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) stock opened at C$13.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 29.69 and a quick ratio of 29.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.05. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

