Simon Property Group (SPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $144.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

