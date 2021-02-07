Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading 9.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $75.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snap traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $63.64. 85,217,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 21,953,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Snap to $81.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,790.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 173,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Snap by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 230,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

