Stafi Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.30 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Stafi has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and $1.99 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00179457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063207 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00233796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

Buying and Selling Stafi

Stafi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

