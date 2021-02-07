Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.72

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.72 and last traded at $54.48, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $1,355,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 112.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

