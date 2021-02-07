SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) Shares Up 16.7%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) shot up 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 264,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 714,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

