Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sysco in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,100.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

