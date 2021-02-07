Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

