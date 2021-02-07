TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$28.00 at CIBC

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.85.

Get TELUS Co. (T.TO) alerts:

Shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) stock opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.83 billion and a PE ratio of 26.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.2390666 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.