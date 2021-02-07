Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Tencent alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $92.87 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. Tencent has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $914.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent (TCEHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.