The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for The TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

TJX stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

