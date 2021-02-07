TheStreet Upgrades Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.38. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

