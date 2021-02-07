TMX Group (X) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TMX Group (TSE:X) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect TMX Group to post earnings of C$1.44 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.40. The business had revenue of C$207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.13 million.

TMX Group stock opened at C$125.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$84.50 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.46.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

