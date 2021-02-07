TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 214.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TowneBank during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

