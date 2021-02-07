Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.54

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 4969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

