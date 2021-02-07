Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MRCY opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $89,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,208 shares in the company, valued at $19,644,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,198 shares of company stock worth $883,116 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

