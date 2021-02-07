Truist Securiti Comments on Boston Scientific Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

