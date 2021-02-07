Truist Securiti Comments on Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenable in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of TENB opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,141.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Tenable by 21.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 642,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 112,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

