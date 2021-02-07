Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.57% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $158.02 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.06.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $9,396,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,297,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $60,704.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,268.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,614 shares of company stock valued at $35,865,682 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

