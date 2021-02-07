UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STWRY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.