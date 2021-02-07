UDR (UDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

