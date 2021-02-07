Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 1079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 1,471,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,567,131.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 640.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

