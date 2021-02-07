VEF (OTCMKTS:VKEMF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of VEF (OTCMKTS:VKEMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VKEMF opened at $0.49 on Thursday. VEF has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Get VEF alerts:

About VEF

VEF Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth and growth capital investments. The firm primarily invests in modern financial services and fintech sector. The financial services sector includes payments providers, Credit, mobile money and all forms of financial marketplaces.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for VEF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.