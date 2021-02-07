VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) PT Set at €95.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.00 ($105.88).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €86.00 ($101.18) on Friday. VINCI SA has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €81.98 and a 200-day moving average of €79.65.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

