Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €179.19 ($210.81).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €162.14 ($190.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €153.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €143.66. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €174.40 ($205.18).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

