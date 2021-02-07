Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Gap Up to $2.81

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $4.38. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 12,046 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up about 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 7.21% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

