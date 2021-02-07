William Blair Comments on CNH Industrial’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNHI. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

