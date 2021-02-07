William Blair Comments on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

CTSH opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $305,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.