Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WYNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Macau has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.