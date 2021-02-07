Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

