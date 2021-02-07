Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.80 Million

Brokerages expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report sales of $166.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.20 million and the highest is $171.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem also posted sales of $166.80 million during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $623.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $637.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $621.30 million, with estimates ranging from $607.10 million to $635.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,621,114. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 105,853 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 542,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

