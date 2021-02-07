Zacks: Brokerages Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UFS lowered O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after buying an additional 419,557 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in O-I Glass by 62.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after buying an additional 788,293 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 11.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 130,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 15.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 32.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 132,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

