Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,823,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,823,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 8,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,068,468 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.