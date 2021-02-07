Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to Sell

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

NYSE PEI opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.00. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 388,327 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 174,818 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

