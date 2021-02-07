Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.95.

Shares of RY opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Royal Bank of Canada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

