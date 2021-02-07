Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

CHMG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Chemung Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $165.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

